Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Invests $214,000 in Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Stock

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 110.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,851,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 11,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $327,927.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $32,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,305 shares of company stock worth $405,239. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:WMGI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 11,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,230. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

