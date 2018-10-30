Visa Inc (V) Stake Lowered by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,866,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,368,000 after purchasing an additional 47,939 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Visa by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 30,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Visa to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.61.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $106.60 and a 1-year high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

