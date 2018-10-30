Virtacoin (VTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $38,246.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000497 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000285 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.