Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,675 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt makes up 4.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 1.20% of Leggett & Platt worth $68,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 159.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 102,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $720,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,351,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

