Village Roadshow Ltd (VRL) Insider Graham Burke Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL) insider Graham Burke sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.57), for a total value of A$2,210,000.00 ($1,567,375.89).

Shares of ASX:VRL traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$2.22 ($1.57). The company had a trading volume of 132,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,829. Village Roadshow Ltd has a twelve month low of A$3.05 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of A$4.28 ($3.04).

Get Village Roadshow alerts:

Village Roadshow Company Profile

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Village Roadshow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Roadshow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.