Village Roadshow Ltd (VRL) Insider Graham Burke Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL) insider Graham Burke sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.57), for a total value of A$2,210,000.00 ($1,567,375.89).
Shares of ASX:VRL traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$2.22 ($1.57). The company had a trading volume of 132,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,829. Village Roadshow Ltd has a twelve month low of A$3.05 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of A$4.28 ($3.04).
Village Roadshow Company Profile
