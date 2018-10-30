Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 guidance at $0.12-0.15 EPS.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.10 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.88. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $58,175.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $56,567.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,263.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

