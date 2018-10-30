Veritaseum Trading Up 15.6% This Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $82.04 million and approximately $639,625.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $40.28 or 0.00640260 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00149224 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00240894 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.76 or 0.09867115 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, LATOKEN and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

