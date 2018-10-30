VeriME Tops 1-Day Volume of $576.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $672,325.00 and $576.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 75.5% higher against the US dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00242126 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.06 or 0.10171027 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME’s genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,630,275 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

