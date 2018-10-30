Verge (XVG) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Bitbns. Verge has a market capitalization of $207.40 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00781098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003769 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00020116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,172,086,051 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Crex24, Bitfinex, YoBit, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Gate.io, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Huobi, Graviex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

