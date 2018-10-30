Veracyte (VCYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 91.03% and a negative net margin of 38.69%. Veracyte updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.01.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,541 shares in the company, valued at $702,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $171,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,146.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,950 shares of company stock worth $5,898,925. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

