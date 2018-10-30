Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q3 guidance at $0.03-0.13 EPS.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.35 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $418.63 million, a P/E ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VECO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,896.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William John Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,764.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $385,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

