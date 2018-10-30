Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $31.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Varex Imaging an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $97,614.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $578,774. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $937.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.17). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

