Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222,443 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,057,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,216,000 after acquiring an additional 854,148 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,274,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 530,391 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,817,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 73,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,548. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $61.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

