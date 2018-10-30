Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Holdings Lifted by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after buying an additional 67,974 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,256. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.42 and a fifty-two week high of $270.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $1.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

