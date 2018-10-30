Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Holdings Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,610,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,628 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17,971.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 756,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $190.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2855 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

