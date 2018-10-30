Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,388,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,149,634,000 after purchasing an additional 881,831 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.22. 12,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,031. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $157.96 and a 12 month high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.