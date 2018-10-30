Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $261,480,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,388,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,149,634,000 after purchasing an additional 881,831 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16,454.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 745,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 740,796 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 842,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,137,000 after purchasing an additional 342,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $178.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $157.96 and a 52-week high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

