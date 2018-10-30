Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Holdings Boosted by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $164.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.