Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,066 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 44,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 520,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 519,803 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,573,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,004,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.2216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

