Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 430,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 4,735,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 871,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

