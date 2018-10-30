VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,720,000 after acquiring an additional 321,441 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,237,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,853,000 after acquiring an additional 303,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,753,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 135,733 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 439,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,536,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 197,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1285 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

