Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.73%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 478,333.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 956,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after buying an additional 956,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,506,000 after buying an additional 693,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,555,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 276,057 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,984,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

