ValuEngine Lowers Crown (CCK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.11.

CCK stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Crown has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 63.18%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director William S. Urkiel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Urkiel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,364.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,592 shares of company stock worth $192,040 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Crown by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Crown by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

