VALEO/S (VLEEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Societe Generale cut VALEO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut VALEO/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VALEO/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised VALEO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut VALEO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

