USG Co. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (USG)

USG Co. (NYSE:USG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USG in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for USG’s FY2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on USG from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “$43.10” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of USG stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. USG has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). USG had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of USG by 8.5% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 61,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USG by 10.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of USG by 100.0% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USG in the third quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of USG by 113.0% in the third quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp now owns 127,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 67,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other USG news, SVP Joseph W. Holmes sold 7,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $338,064.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,404.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $642,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,831 shares of company stock worth $1,628,064. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

