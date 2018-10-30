USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of USANA Health Sciences worth $21,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $103,349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,105,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,760,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 629.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 157,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,961,000 after purchasing an additional 133,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 121.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 102,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USNA. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NYSE USNA opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.61. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.54 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.70 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,921,009 shares in the company, valued at $772,115,336.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 306 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $39,556.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,117 shares of company stock worth $1,349,965 and sold 852,919 shares worth $109,655,265. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

