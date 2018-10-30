UrtheCast’s (UR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

UrtheCast (TSE:UR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

UrtheCast stock opened at C$0.21 on Monday. UrtheCast has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$1.64.

UrtheCast (TSE:UR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.20 million.

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

