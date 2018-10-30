Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV) Given $21.67 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $21.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.93) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Urovant Sciences an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UROV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ UROV opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Lp Qvt bought 2,678,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $37,499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urovant Sciences (UROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.