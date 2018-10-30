Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Uniti Group has set its FY18 guidance at $2.50-2.54 EPS.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNIT stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. Uniti Group has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $23.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 95.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 770 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

