United Technologies (UTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, United Technologies’ shares have outperformed the industry. Stronger Aerospace and Commercial Building business will likely continue to boost near-term revenues of the company. On the other hand, improved top-line performances and cost-cutting measures are expected to boost profitability in the quarters ahead. United Technologies is also steadily trying to improve its free cash flow. This company invests in product innovations, acquisitions (like Rockwell Collins) and business development with increased free cash flow generation. However, escalating costs, if not checked, will continue to weigh over the company’s profitability in the quarters ahead. Notably, increased labor costs and high material cost inflation might weigh over the company’s margins in the quarters ahead. Further, the company anticipates that foreign exchange headwind will hurt its segmental operating profits in 2019.”

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on UTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.90.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Technologies (UTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.