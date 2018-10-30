United States Steel Co. (X) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of United States Steel worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 54,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,748,567 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,388,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 88.9% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,491,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in United States Steel by 261.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 907,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after buying an additional 656,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

