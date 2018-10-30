United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.96. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 55,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

