United States Cellular Corp (USM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.06% of United States Cellular worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 980.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.58 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay Ellison sold 11,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $478,552.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $99,487.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,988.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,769 shares of company stock valued at $997,088. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

