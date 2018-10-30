United Services Automobile Association Invests $223,000 in YY Inc (YY) Stock

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of YY during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of YY during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of YY during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of YY during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in YY by 290.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YY alerts:

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $168.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CLSA set a $125.00 target price on shares of YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. YY Inc has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.76 million. YY had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that YY Inc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.