United Services Automobile Association Invests $206,000 in Carvana Co (CVNA)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 61.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $475.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 896,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $58,212,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 99,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $5,335,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,152,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,471,036 shares of company stock worth $151,403,886 over the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

