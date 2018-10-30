United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Holdings Cut by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $128.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

