United Natural Foods (UNFI) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Loop Capital set a $61.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

UNFI stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in United Natural Foods by 41.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in United Natural Foods by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the Wholesale and Other segment. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm.

