United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

UCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut United Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of UCFC stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.39. United Community Financial has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 24.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 33.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 616,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,803,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 79.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 156,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the second quarter valued at $955,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

