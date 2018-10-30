Unilever NV (UN) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 54.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,992,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.