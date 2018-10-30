Unilever N.V. (UL) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 74.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 202,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,162. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.75%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.