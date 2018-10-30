Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Stake Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 67.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,126 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Unifi in the second quarter worth $29,323,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Unifi in the second quarter worth $213,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the third quarter worth $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Unifi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $726,548.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,816.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $223,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,113.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,459 shares of company stock worth $1,235,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Unifi stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $181.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

