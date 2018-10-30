Under Armour (UAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour updated its FY18 guidance to $0.19-0.22 EPS.

Under Armour stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,576. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of -0.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

