Under Armour (UA) Shares Gap Up to $16.81

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $16.81. Under Armour shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 12455760 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UA. Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37 and a beta of -0.67.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,151.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 155.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $160,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Under Armour by 88.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Under Armour by 338.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

