UGI (UGI) PT Raised to $54.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,345. UGI has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $999,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $167,000. MHI Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 9,160.5% during the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $196,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.