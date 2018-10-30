UBS Group Reiterates $100.00 Price Target for EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been assigned a $100.00 target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, www.tipranks.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on EXACT Sciences to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXAS opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 0.98.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $174,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $184,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 30.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.