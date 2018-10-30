UBS Group Downgrades TUI (TUI) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of TUI (LON:TUI) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,600 ($20.91).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on TUI from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,630.83 ($21.31).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 1,290.50 ($16.86) on Friday. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 934.38 ($12.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,687.93 ($22.06).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts.

