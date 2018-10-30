Ubex Market Cap Hits $3.92 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $630,729.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, BitForex, BitMart and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008649 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008812 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,847,589,839 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

