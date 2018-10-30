U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRTS. ValuEngine raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 13.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,733,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

