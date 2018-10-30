Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stake Decreased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 99.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $82.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

