Twitter (TWTR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 539.83, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. Twitter has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $22,234,266.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,684,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,888,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,145,001 shares of company stock valued at $126,323,836 in the last 90 days. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Twitter by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,445,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Twitter by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,400,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $296,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,515 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,460,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Twitter by 2,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,102,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

